Eureka, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes drag superstar and host of HBO’s We’re Here, Eureka (they/them).

Hailing all the way from the mountains of East Tennessee, non-binary television personality David Huggard rocketed to infamy as the vivacious and controversial Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and spent three seasons captivating audiences on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Seasons 9 and 10, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6. Eureka’s career skyrocketed when they joined the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9.

With bold looks and a no-nonsense attitude, Eureka O’Hara quickly forged a reputation for their ‘big-girl lewks’ and cutting edge wit. An injury on Season 9 saw a return of the PHAT Phoenix in Season 10 where they clawed their way to the top. In 2020 Eureka starred and was a consulting producer on Season One of the Emmy-nominated HBO unscripted series “We’re Here” and returned to HBO for the second season on October 11, now as star and series producer. “We’re Here” focuses on encouraging people to discover the value and worth inside of themselves while proving that drag is here to stay — and oftentimes to save the day.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.