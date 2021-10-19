Equality New York Honors Kathy Hochul, Carmen Neely

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Harlem Pride co-founder Carmen Neely were honored by Equality New York, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, during the group’s anniversary event on October 13.

The event, hosted at Industry Bar at 355 West 52nd Street, celebrated five years for Equality New York, which works to advance LGBTQ rights across the state. Hochul was awarded for her support and for her leadership, according to Equality New York, while Neely received the organization’s community partner award.