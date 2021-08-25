Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Emma Seligman (she/they).

Emma is a Canadian filmmaker. Her first film, Shiva Baby, starring Rachel Sennott, Polly Draper, Dianna Agron, Molly Gordon, Fred Melamed and Danny Deferrari was selected to screen at South by Southwest Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and OutFest LA. It has received numerous accolades, including Best Screenwriting at Outfest LA, Best Narrative Feature at Indie Memphis film festival and was a New York Times Critic’s Pick. It was released in select theaters and VOD on April 2 and can now be watched on HBO. In 2020, Emma was named one of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch and one of Filmmaker Mag’s ‘25 New Faces of Independent Film.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.