Emily Saltzman, Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Emily Saltzman (she/her).

Emily is a queer, fat, tomboy-femme, white Ashkenazi Jew with a Midwest heart and a New York attitude. She has worked as an organizer, educator, and social worker for over a decade. Emily received a BA from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI and a MSW from Silberman School of Social Work at Hunter College in NYC. Emily has held positions at GMHC, Queers for Economic Justice, Planned Parenthood of Greater NY, The Undoing Racism Internship Project, Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Minneapolis, and Keshet. She currently lives in Minneapolis with her partner, Jen, but this fall they will be moving to Colorado where Emily will be joining the social work faculty at the University of Denver.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.