Em Weinstein, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Em Weinstein (they/them).

Em is a writer and film, theater, and television director who has made two award winning short films that have played at festivals worldwide. “Candace” (2018) won the Best Film at the American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival and “In France Michelle is a Man’s Name” (2020) won the Grand Jury Award at Outfest. While getting their MFA at Yale School of Drama, Em directed numerous plays such as the first workshop production of “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris. Em is currently developing an hour long pilot for Imagine Entertainment and is a writer for Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” series.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.

Do you enjoy this podcast? We want to know YOUR story! If you would like to share one of your coming out stories, it could be featured on the podcast! Maybe you’ll be asked to join Dubbs for a special segment. Click here to find out more information about this and submit your own story.