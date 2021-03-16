Elliot Page Graces Cover of Time Magazine

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In a new Time Magazine interview, Elliot Page, an actor who recently came out as transgender and non-binary, is opening up about his coming out journey — including the first time he asked his mom to cut his hair short.

The 34-year-old actor, known for starring in multiple TV and movie roles such as “Juno” in 2007, “Pit Pony” in 1997, and Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy,” told Time that changing his gender expression as a child was a defining moment in discovering his true self.

“I felt like a boy,” Page told Time Magazine. “I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

Years later, isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic helped Page sort out parts of his identity that gave him discomfort. He is now ready to reveal to the world aspects of himself that he feels comfortable sharing.

“I was finally able to embrace being transgender,” Page said in an interview with Time Magazine. “And letting myself fully become who I am.”

Page, who uses he and they pronouns, drew widespread praise after coming out as transgender and non-binary in a letter on Instagram last year. Since sharing the announcement on social media, millions of people have shared and liked his post.

With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me & great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate & discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/5yr8TYywTn — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) March 16, 2021

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page wrote when he first came out. “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Additionally, Page has revealed to Time that he had top surgery, a gender-affirming procedure that provides a flat chest. Since having surgery, Page said he feels more aligned and at home within his body than ever before.

“It has completely transformed my life,” he told the Magazine.

Page discusses trans visibility, reconciling his own privilege as a white, wealthy trans person, as well as the invisibility of transgender men, and more in the full interview here.

