Early Voting Strains New York City’s Capacity

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Early voting in New York State, an option that only became available last year, is proving to be popular in a high-turnout presidential election year in which the COVID-19 epidemic is also on the minds of those choosing to cast a ballot ahead of November 3.

According to state and city election officials, more than 420,000 voters — out of just under 13 million registered — turned out across the Empire State on Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of early voting. In the city, almost 195,000 voters took advantage of the option.

Nearly 200,000 city residents turned out in first weekend, some waiting for hours

Reports from across the city indicate that the 88 early voting locations may not have been enough to accommodate the crush of those hoping to cast an early ballot, with some folks waiting in line for hours. On Saturday, for example, crowds stretched for blocks outside voting locations at Madison Square Garden and St. Anthony of Padua Church on Sullivan Street at Houston.

The crowds were masked, but voters hoping to find social distancing inside by voting early — at least at the Garden — came up short.

Outside of the Garden, a variety of activists — from groups including Rise and Resist and the Hell’s Kitchen Democrats — were on hand to encourage the voters.

As voters began casting ballots, RuckUS Vote 2020, an effort to encourage voter registration, voter planning, and vote(r) protection — launched by musicians including Laurie Anderson — staged several events across Manhattan. Outside the main branch of the Public Library on Fifth Avenue at 42nd Street on Saturday, Anderson was joined by others, including choreographer Bill T. Jones.

According to the city Board of Elections, more than one million absentee ballots have been requested in New York City, representing about a fifth of the city’s 5.32 million registered voters.

As of Monday morning, more than 59 million Americans had already voted — by mail or through early in-person voting. An estimated 157.6 million voters were registered four years ago — with this year’s number expected to be higher — and more than 136,625,000 ballots were cast.