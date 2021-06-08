NYC Dyke March for Black Dyke Power Slated for June 26

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Under the theme “Black Dyke Power,” the NYC Dyke March is returning on June 26 to bring attention to the diversity of queer and gender non-conforming individuals and combat the harassment and violence facing the community.

The march on June 26 will kick off at 5 p.m. at Bryant Park on the southwest corner of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue. The march will travel south along Fifth Avenue and conclude at Washington Square Park.

“In the fight for Queer and Trans liberation, the contributions of People of Color have been systematically minimized and ignored,” the organizers wrote in a press release. “Since the inception of the Dyke March, dykes of color, especially Black dykes, have played an essential role in organizing. The hard work and dedication that dykes of color have contributed every year to ensure that thousands of dykes can express their First Amendment right to protest should be acknowledged and celebrated. To all the current and former dykes of color organizers on the NYC Dyke March planning committee — we acknowledge and celebrate you.”

Organizers are heading back to the streets with a focus on racial justice one year after organizers with the Dyke March Committee produced the Break the Chains With Love Juneteenth March last June 19 to shed light the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-trans violence. That march, separate from the June 26 event, is returning on Juneteenth this year as a “Justice is Love March” beginning at Brooklyn Bridge Park at Jane’s Carousel at Dock Street and Water Street. That march will proceed over the Brooklyn Bridge before stopping at the African Burial Ground and ending at City Hall Park.

Organizers of the June 26 event further noted that the Black dykes of color spearheading this year’s march opted to utilize the theme “Black Dyke Power” “not only because centering Black Dykes, both cis and trans, at the March is long overdue, but also to honor the long time contributions of Black Dyke organizers to the March.”

Per the organizers’ accessibility guidelines, there will be entering and exiting spots along the route, access to wheelchairs, among other tools available from marshals.

Since the New York City Dyke March started in 1993, organizers have held the rally without permits or sponsors. Last year Gay City News published a gallery featuring photos of the annual march over the years.

Organizers are still seeking marshals for the demonstration. Those who are interested can sign up to become a volunteer marshal on the event’s website.

The June 26 event’s afterparty will be held at 7 p.m. at 3 Dollar Bill at 260 Meserole Street in Brooklyn.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.