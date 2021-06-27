Drag March Returns to the Streets

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Continuing a tradition dating back to 1994, the colorful Drag March returned to the streets on June 25 with the usual headline emblazoned on the lead banner — “It’s still just a Drag March.”

Hundreds joined together at Tompkins Square and marched to the Stonewall Inn during the fun and entertaining Friday night event. The energy was high and the smiles were everywhere — and often accompanied by laughs.

Co-founded in part by Rainbow Flag creator Gilbert Baker, the Drag March emerged 27 years ago and continued even last year when the pandemic sidelined many events across the city.

See the photos from this year’s Drag March: