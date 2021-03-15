Demonstration in Times Square Marks Breonna Taylor’s Death Anniversary

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Advocates flocked to Times Square on Saturday, March 13 to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor one year after she was murdered in her home by a police officer.

Demonstrators rallied and held a die-in during one of multiple demonstrations that took place across the city and the nation one year to the day after officers barged into Taylor’s home and shot her to death. Earlier this month, a judge in Kentucky permanently closed any possibility of criminal charges against the officers involved in the case.

Some demonstrators donned masks that read “Justice for Breonna Taylor,” while others held signs with affirming messages such as “Black Women Matter.” Among the speakers included Qween Jean, who is the out trans co-founder of the weekly “Stonewall Protests.”

Demonstrations took place from coast to coast, with protestors marching in cities ranging from Los Angeles to Louisville, where the late 26-year-old resided. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Parker, marched with advocates there.