Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary

Pop singer Demi Lovato officially came out as non-binary on May 19 and now uses “they” and “them” pronouns.

During the early morning hours, the “I Love Me” musician posted the announcement alongside a clip from their podcast “4D With Demi Lovato.” Against a silver shimmer background, the iconic star opened up to a whopping 55 million followers about their gender.

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be,” Lovato tweeted. “I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

The 28-year-old Latinx star and former Disney “Camp Rock” actor says it’s time to honor all aspects of their identity.

“Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras,” Lovato said. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato concluded: “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

In March, Lovato came out as pansexual on a podcast, declaring that they are “part of the alphabet mafia and proud.” That month, in a cover story for Glamour, they also revealed they are “too queer” to date a cisgender man.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato told Glamour. “This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

While making this announcement was not easy, Lovato is encouraging others to have a deeper connection to their most authentic self.

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” they said. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.”

