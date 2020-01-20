News

DC Women’s March Aims to Finish the Job

Lisa Fithian holds a sign that spoke for tens of thousands at the January 18 Women's March 2020 in Washington.
DONNA ACETO

Members of Gays Against Guns, the group’s chorale affiliate Sing Out Louise, Rise and Resist, We Will Not be Silent, and Storm the Senate were among the protesters who descended on Washington on Saturday, January 18 for the fourth annual Women’s March.

Throngs of women and their allies jammed Washington.DONNA ACETO

As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was due to begin, tens of thousands of women and allies were in the nation’s capital for the Saturday march but also for the 2020 Week of Action to press elected officials not only for the removal of Trump but on issues ranging from women’s reproductive health to civil rights and justice, climate justice, and immigration reform, as well.

Gays Against Guns and its affiliated Human Beings remembered transgender women and two lesbian couples lost to violence in 2019, as well as several victims of domestic violence.DONNA ACETO

Leading groups behind the gathering included Greenpeace USA, the Working Families Party, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, In Our Own Voice, the National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, LULAC-League of United Latin American Citizens, CODEPINK, the League of Women Voters, the YWCA , and the Rainforest Action Network.

Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution — which spells out congressional authority for impeachment — arrives at the White House.DONNA ACETO

In a statement on the Women’s March Facebook page, the group said, “Since day one of this administration, women have been leading the resistance against Trump and what his administration stands for. In the weeks following the first march, women signed up in the thousands for workshops on how to run for office. Black women voted in elections across the country in record numbers to protect all communities, specifically communities of color. Women took action on every front. The power of women was noted and challenged by those who were threatened by it but nevertheless, four years later, the Women’s March will enter 2020 ready to finish what we started.”

A Human Being commemorates two deaths from gun violence.DONNA ACETO

Gays Against Guns’ haunting, white-veiled Human Beings represented lives lost to gun violence in 2019, particularly transgender women, two lesbian couples, and other women who were victims of domestic violence.

Performance artist #altfactkelly, aka Mike Hisey, suggests the next chapter in Donald Trump’s life.DONNA ACETO
Dana Harary joins the voices of Sing Out Louise.DONNA ACETO
An early arrival at DC’s Freedom Plaza on Saturday morning.DONNA ACETO
Gays Against Guns member Betsy Malcolm belts one out with Sing Out Louise.DONNA ACETO
Gays Against Guns’ Jay W. Walker exhorts the crowd.DONNA ACETO

>