DC Women’s March Aims to Finish the Job

Members of Gays Against Guns, the group’s chorale affiliate Sing Out Louise, Rise and Resist, We Will Not be Silent, and Storm the Senate were among the protesters who descended on Washington on Saturday, January 18 for the fourth annual Women’s March.

As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was due to begin, tens of thousands of women and allies were in the nation’s capital for the Saturday march but also for the 2020 Week of Action to press elected officials not only for the removal of Trump but on issues ranging from women’s reproductive health to civil rights and justice, climate justice, and immigration reform, as well.

Leading groups behind the gathering included Greenpeace USA, the Working Families Party, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, In Our Own Voice, the National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, LULAC-League of United Latin American Citizens, CODEPINK, the League of Women Voters, the YWCA , and the Rainforest Action Network.

In a statement on the Women’s March Facebook page, the group said, “Since day one of this administration, women have been leading the resistance against Trump and what his administration stands for. In the weeks following the first march, women signed up in the thousands for workshops on how to run for office. Black women voted in elections across the country in record numbers to protect all communities, specifically communities of color. Women took action on every front. The power of women was noted and challenged by those who were threatened by it but nevertheless, four years later, the Women’s March will enter 2020 ready to finish what we started.”

Gays Against Guns’ haunting, white-veiled Human Beings represented lives lost to gun violence in 2019, particularly transgender women, two lesbian couples, and other women who were victims of domestic violence.