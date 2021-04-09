Dash Kwiatkowski, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Dash Kwiatkowski (they/them).

Dash is an Asian-American non-binary stand up comic, voice actor, and podcaster. They’re the dungeon master of your fourth-favorite Dungeons and Dragons podcast, Lost in the Multiverse; the co-host of your first favorite free psychic advice podcast, Psychic Friendz; and a super baby fledgling paranormal investigator. You might have seen them at any number of comedy festivals around this terrible country, but you also might not have, and you shouldn’t feel bad about that. They have voiced a lot of silly nonsense on youtube dot com, and more than anything, they’d like to be Pokémon world champion.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out:

