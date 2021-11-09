Daniel Alexander Jones, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/ them) welcomes Daniel Alexander Jones (he/him and they/them) .

Long at the vanguard of Black Queer performance art, Daniel Alexander Jones is a celebrated theater artist/playwright/songwriter. On the heels of winning the 2021 PEN America Laura Pels Foundation Theatre Award, Jones recently released two books (53rd State Press): “Love Like Light,” a landmark collection of his plays and performance texts from the last 25 years, and “Particle and Wave,” a conversation with leading Black Feminist scholar Alexis Pauline Gumbs. Jones also released a digital album and music video series featuring his soul sonic alter-ego, Jomama Jones, as well as a podcast series. According to Backstage, he is “a true theatrical original.”

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.