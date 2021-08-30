Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

JoJo Siwa is cha-cha-ing her way to LGBTQ history.

The 18-year-old YouTube megastar and former alum of the Lifetime show “Dance Moms” is poised to become the first contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” to dance with someone of the same sex. On August 26, Siwa announced the news on the reality TV show’s Instagram page.

“I am so excited to be a part of this year’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 and I am gonna be dancing with a girl,” Siwa said in an Instagram post. “I think it’s so cool. My puppy Buddy, are you so excited, boy? Yes, he is. He’s so pumped up. It’s gonna be the best ever. I can’t wait to just dance every single week. I can’t wait to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there [are] so many things I am so excited for.”

Earlier this year, Siwa came out and later clarified that she identifies as pansexual, according to an exclusive interview with People magazine. Currently, the star is in a relationship with Kylie Prew.

In a statement to Gay City News, Anthony Allen Ramos, head of talent at the LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, applauded the teen for being a role model for younger generations of LGBTQ youth.

“At 18, JoJo Siwa is once again using her platform to inspire and uplift the LGBTQ community. As one of today’s most watched and celebrated programs on television, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and Tyra Banks are making the right decision to feature JoJo Siwa competing alongside a female professional dancer,” Ramos said in a written statement. “The show has such a wide, far-reaching audience and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate the same-sex pairing and root for JoJo and all LGBTQ young people.”

Audiences can watch Siwa hit the dance floor during the season’s premiere on ABC on September 20 at 8 p.m.

