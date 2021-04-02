Chris Burns, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Chris Burns (he/ him).

Chris, aka Fat Carrie Bradshaw, is a comedian, actor, writer and drag queen based in New York City. He is co-host of the Betchlor podcast and Middle Children podcast. Follow him on insta @fatcarriebradshaw for everything else.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

