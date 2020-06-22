Chadwick Moore Attacks Juneteenth, Saying Pride Month “Stolen”

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the face of a robust, widespread uprising against racial injustice and police brutality, a gay right-wing journalist known for making insensitive remarks struck again with a racist tweet in the middle of the night.

“I’m sorry, blacks, but you already have a month,” Chadwick Moore, who writes for Spectator USA, said in a Twitter post at 4:44 a.m. Eastern Time on June 20. In the following sentence, Moore then sought to invalidate Juneteenth festivities — as if it’s a bad or superfluous thing to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. He then heartlessly invoked colonialism at a time of increased focus on the ruthless way in which Europeans arrived in America, took over land occupied by Native Americans, and used slave labor from African countries that were, as well, colonized by Europeans.

“Juneteenth isn’t a thing. Don’t colonize our month as well,” Moore continued. “Thanks. Signed, the gays.”

Moore, who went on to fire off dozens more tweets, many of them laced with insensitive language about transgender people, pronouns, Black folks, and more, later doubled down on his Juneteenth remarks and continued to push a narrative that gay people are separate from Black people — as if queer Black people don’t exist.

“It’s come to my attention that I made a statement recently which many found deeply offensive and upsetting, so I would like to clarify my words from an earlier tweet: Juneteenth isn’t a thing, Blacks already have a history month and June has been stolen from the gays. Thank you,” Moore wrote.

In further tweets on June 20, Moore was unable to maintain a consistent argument. On one hand, he tweeted that “BLM protests do not get a pass while we still live under the systemic and unending homophobia in America,” but then in another tweet he seemed to suggest that LGBTQ people barely face discrimination in the workplace.

Tweeting about the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision ushering in LGBTQ non-discrimination protections in the workplace, he wrote, “I’m very sorry for the two people a year who get fired for being gay — now they can no longer get that $1 million in a GoFundMe after their story goes viral.”

Moore’s seemingly endless stream of bigoted tweets continued throughout the day on June 20, when he even managed to take issue with the recent change to the Associated Press Stylebook stipulating that journalists should use a capital “B” when refering to Black folks.

“Firstly, black is not with a capital ‘B,’” he wrote. “That’s a recent, weird leftist media style guide thing.”

Among the many other inflammatory things Moore has said in the past, he made news last year for criticizing the City of New York because “taxpayer-funded Gay Pride advertisements explicitly don’t include any white people.”

In numerous media profiles, Moore has contended that his right wing turn came after he wrote what many charged was an overly credulous and generous 2017 profile for Out magazzine of right-wing gay provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, who at the time was a Breitbart contributor. The piece, run with a fashion shot of Yiannopoulos dressed as a clown, drew fierce pushback against the magazine and Moore.

