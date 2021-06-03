Bronx Pride Organizers Unveil Virtual and In-Person Events

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The 1 Bronx Pride Festival, produced by the Third Avenue Business Improvement District, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr., and others, is returning with a combination of in-person and virtual events for locals during Pride month.

To kick off the festivities, musician James Teal performed on June 2 during the borough’s Pride concert series at Roberto Clemente Plaza in the South Bronx. Meanwhile, on the first day of Pride, officials brought back their annual in-person Rainbow Flag-raising ceremony after hosting a small socially distanced and live-streamed event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, buildings throughout the Bronx began to light up in rainbow colors in honor of the queer and trans community.

Organizers of Bronx Pride say this year’s event will be smaller than usual — but more expansive than last year. Before the onset of the pandemic, Bronx Pride organizers saw some of their most significant numbers in 2019, with more than 75,000 attendees and revenue that surpassed more than $1 million dollars in day-of economic activity, according to the 2021 Bronx Pride guide.

Additionally, on June 5, the Haus of Us is hosting a “Block Party Mini Ball” from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Alexander Avenue between Bruckner Boulevard and 134 Street in the Bronx. The event will feature legendary ballroom DJ Byrell The Great and MC Thunda Juicy Couture. Individuals seeking to walk in the balls have a chance to win up to $500 in cash prizes.

Two days later, the South Bronx LGBTQ+ Impact Coalition is unveiling a virtual workshop to discuss race and equity in the LGBTQ community. Plus, a small Pride street festival will commence on June 12 at Alexander Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, though that event does not have an official start time just yet.

The Bronx Pride spectacular will come to an end on June 17 with a Pride event featuring LGBTQ panelists, drag performances, stand-up comedy, and local craft vendors at 2134 Barnes Avenue. According to the event’s flyer, COVID-19 vaccines and HIV testing will be available on the site.

Pride organizers are also paying homage to the late Jose Ramon, the founder of the Bronx LGBT Expo, and the White Shirt Project, an organization that brings attention to mental health issues. Jose, a 54-year-old activist, died in March after suffering from ALS, according to the Bronx Times.

The event is supported by Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx LGBTQ center, the Bronx LGBT Expo, and Recoveries R US, a training program for individuals seeking careers as substance use counselors.

Attendees can find the 2021 guide to Bronx Pride here.

