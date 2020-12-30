Bringing Tourism Back to New York With Fred Dixon and Cristyne Nicholas

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City has lost local residents during the pandemic, but it is easy to forget how much the city also relies on the tourism industry until visitors disappear. This is especially hard on a city like New York, which attracts international visitors that spend money at our hotels, restaurants, iconic attractions, street vendors, taxis, museums, shopping venues and recreational facilities.

Hear from Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, and Cristyne Nicholas, who formerly served as president of NYC & Company during the 9/11 tragedy and is now chair of New York State Tourism Advisory Council and the Broadway Association. They discuss innovative ideas they have to lure local residents to look for new experiences in the area, how they will get the industry back on its feet, and what theatergoers and fans can expect differently from Broadway shows coming out of this pandemic.