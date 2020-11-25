Black Transgender Woman Killed in Houston — On Trans Day of Remembrance

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Black transgender woman was found dead in Houston on November 20, Transgender Day of Remembrance, when a passerby discovered her body while walking on a road.

Houston police said cops who responded to a call that Friday evening found a 22-year-old victim in the roadway at 3400 East Greenridge Drive. The victim was found with stab wounds at approximately 10:20 p.m. and paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced her dead.

The police department has withheld identification of the victim pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, but the local ABC News affiliate in Houston and others have identified her as 22-year-old Asia Jynaé Foster. ABC further reported that investigators are considering the possibility that Foster’s body was dumped onto the road.

When reached by phone on November 25, a Houston police spokesperson referred Gay City News to the latest update in the case from November 23 when the department confirmed that investigators are probing the fatal shooting. No arrests have been made and it does not appear any significant developments have emerged in the days since the victim was discovered.

Foster’s family and friends held a vigil two days after her death at Montrose Grace Place (MGP), a safe space for homeless and other LGBTQ youth in Houston. Foster appears to have been associated with the organization.

“It saddens and pisses us off that we’re making another post about an MGP youth taken from us by anti-trans violence,” Montrose Grace Place noted in a Facebook post. “Asia was outgoing, funny, and she could put together a read that left everyone around her scrambling to pick up their jaws. We’re saving a seat next to Tracy for you Asia. We love you.”

Tracy Single, a 22-year-old Black transgender woman, was found dead on the ground in Houston in July 2019. Her body had puncture wounds and severe lacerations.

Congresmember Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Houston, spoke out following Foster’s death and urged her colleagues on Capitol Hill to work jointly toward eradicating the deadly violence plaguing transgender and non-binary individuals.

“We should all mourn the senseless violent murder of Asia Foster, a transgender woman of color,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “These murders have happened one after another. This appears to be a directed violent attack on innocent women because of who they are.”

Jackson added, “There must be a swift and quick investigation, and the alleged perpetrators must be brought to justice. I am seeking to pass federal legislation to investigate this repetitive national violence against transgender women of color. Enough is enough!”

Foster’s death is the latest in an ongoing string of murders this year targeting transgender or non-binary individuals, especially Black transgender women. Foster is the 38th known trans or non-binary individual to suffer a violent death this year — the most on record — according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The fatal shooting occurred just over a month after longtime trans activist and blogger Monica Roberts suffered a fatal medical emergency at 3030 Elmside Drive in Houston, just four miles west of the location where Foster’s body was found. Roberts’ death sent shockwaves throughout the LGBTQ community and contributed to what has been a tragic year for transgender and non-binary Americans.

