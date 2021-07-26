Black Trans Woman From Trinidad Finds Refuge in the US

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Denise Chambers, a Black transgender woman who lives in Bellerose, Queens, said she left her home country of Trinidad in 2004 after facing a brutal transphobic attack.

Chambers was heading home from a party in February of that year when a transphobic mob assaulted her in the street and threatened to burn down her apartment if she reported the incident to the police. Shortly after, Chambers contacted a friend in the US, who advised her to flee the island. The following month she arrived in the US and originally planned for a temporary stay to obtain employment.

“I did not want that threat to become a reality,” Chambers said in an interview with Gay City News. “It was for more of an economic reason so that I could save money, return to Trinidad, and move out from where I was living because it was not a safe environment.”

Chambers’ journey to the United States was not easy, however. With backing from the LGBTQ immigrant advocacy group Immigration Equality, she petitioned for asylum throughout a five-year stretch during which she faced adversity as an undocumented immigrant. Finally, in October of 2014, a judge granted her asylum and she received her green card to work and live permanently in the US.

“The years that I spent here as an undocumented immigrant — it was years of psychological [and] emotional torture for me,” Chambers said. “Being an undocumented immigrant and being trans, you live on the fringes of society.”

Fast forward more than a decade and Chambers is a medical assistant and gained American citizenship earlier this year. While her family targeted her with transphobic abuse, the US has become a refuge from these challenges.

“I was always treated with disdain,” Chambers said, referring to her relatives. “I had no reason to return to Trinidad even if I want to, and so I decided to stay. It was a big decision. It is one which I don’t regret today.”

The coronavirus pandemic also threw her for a loop when it hit the city last March. She was eventually diagnosed with it despite being cautious.

“I wasn’t feeling well, but I thought it was just a simple cold,” she recalled.

Despite the many challenges of the pandemic, Chambers’ newfound American citizenship is a major bright spot — and one that will have a lasting impact.

“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Chamber said. “I have a renewed sense of confidence. I am very optimistic. I look at myself, and I tell myself, ‘you belong.’ I know that I will enjoy the rights and privileges of all citizens.”

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter