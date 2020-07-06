New Black Lives Matter Mural in Lower Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Advocates and artists gathered on July 3 to paint a new Black Lives Matter mural along Centre Street near courthouses in Lower Manhattan.

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome and Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Chivona Renee Newsome joined Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer for a press conference highlighting the mural, which features the words “Black Lives Matter” surrounded by colorful art. Those involved in the project included the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs, street artists TATS Cru, Thrive Collective, WXY Architecture, and artists Sophia Dawson, Tijay Mohammed, Patrice Payne and architect Jhordan Channer, according to Untapped New York.

