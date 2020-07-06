Arts

New Black Lives Matter Mural in Lower Manhattan

The Black Lives Matter mural in Lower Manhattan extends down Centre Street near the Federal and State Supreme Court buildings.
Advocates and artists gathered on July 3 to paint a new Black Lives Matter mural along Centre Street near courthouses in Lower Manhattan.

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome and Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Chivona Renee Newsome joined Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer for a press conference highlighting the mural, which features the words “Black Lives Matter” surrounded by colorful art. Those involved in the project included the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs, street artists TATS Cru, Thrive Collective, WXY Architecture, and artists Sophia Dawson, Tijay Mohammed, Patrice Payne and architect Jhordan Channer, according to Untapped New York.

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome speaks alongside Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer (left) and Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Chivona Renee Newsome.Donna Aceto

 

Artists fill in the letter “E” as they continue to decorate the Black Lives Matter mural.Donna Aceto

 

The new Black Lives Matter mural leads up to courthouses in Lower Manhattan.

 

The letter “A” in the Black Lives Matter mural.Donna Aceto

 

Black and white art mixed with colorful art down Centre Street.Donna Aceto

