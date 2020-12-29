Big Freedia Is a Dick Clark New Year’s Eve Host from New Orleans

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although 2020 has been hard, queer rapper Big Freedia is hoping to make ringing in the New Year a little sweeter.

The Big Easy rapper is among dozens of artists who are hosting and performing at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Viewers can expect a countdown in Times Square leading up to a ball drop at midnight. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, some performances are virtual, and the area surrounding the ball is closed to the public reversing a tradition of gargantuan crowds going back many decades.

Big Freedia and R&B artist PJ Morton, who plays keyboards for Maroon 5, are performing from New Orleans, playing “Auld Lang Syne” to bring in the New Year in the Central Time Zone.

“We are beyond excited that Big Freedia and PJ Morton, two of New Orleans’ brightest musical lights, will be shining for our city and before the entire world as we ring in the New Year, “ said LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, in a press release. “Even though we won’t be watching this performance in person, we will be watching from the safety of our homes.”

Their performance will employ nearly 70 local crew members, many of them have lost their production jobs because of the pandemic, Cantrell added.

Jennifer Lopez is headlining the event from Times Square. “Pose” star Billy Porter is also one of the evening’s hosts. Los Angeles will also host performances on the West Coast. This will include artists like Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Megan Thee Stallion, and several others.

The five-and-a-half-hour-plus event is expected to run until 2 a.m. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions. The New Year’s Eve celebration airs on December 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time on ABC.

