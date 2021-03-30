Applicants Sought for Third Annual Yankees-Stonewall Scholarship Program

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Yankees, the Stonewall Inn, and the New York City Department of Education are welcoming applications for the third annual Yankees-Stonewall Scholarship program for college-bound high school seniors.

The $10,000 college scholarships are awarded to public school seniors who have maintained high academic standing and made a difference in the LGBTQ community. Students from across the city are encouraged to apply — and one individual from each borough will be selected. The application deadline is April 30.

The scholarships were first awarded in 2019 — in the midst of WorldPride and Stonewall 50 in New York City — at a time when the Yankees were facing pressure to take action in support of the LGBTQ community in light of the team’s reluctance to host an annual Pride night. The closest the Yankees came to a Pride night was when the team held a pre-game ceremony at Yankee Stadium that year.

“We could not be more proud as we continue our support of the Yankees-Stonewall Scholarship, which empowers the next generation of LGBTQ leaders to reach their educational goals and achieve their dreams for the future,” Yankees senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman said in a written statement. “This initiative is also symbolic of our deep respect and gratitude for those who have devoted their lives to promoting and establishing equality for the LGBTQ community, which has had such a profound and meaningful legacy — especially in New York City. The Yankees unequivocally support and celebrate those who advocate for a more inclusive and tolerant world, and we can’t wait to see what our scholars will accomplish.”

City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter praised the Yankees for doing their part in continuing the program for another year.

“This year has been unique and challenging in so many ways — I encourage our seniors to apply for this opportunity, share it with your classmates, and prepare to celebrate your graduation and all that life has in store for you,” Porter said in a written statement.

Stacey Lentz, CEO of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative and co-owner of the bar, said the scholarship will help equip queer students for the future.

“Now more than ever, we need to assure that LGBTQ students have the resources and access they need to succeed,” Lentz said.

The Department of Education will lead the review of applications and winners will be announced at some point during the spring.

