AOC Speaks to Schneps Media

Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most well-known and recognizable New York City elected officials — in fact, one of the top figures in American politics today — has sparked the national conversation on many topics including global warming and social and economic equality. AOC, who serves the 14th Congressional District encompassing parts of Queens and the Bronx, talks with Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, to discuss what she stands for, her story growing up here in New York, how she got where she is, and what her goals are for the future.

With her high profile comes millions of loyal social media followers, but at the same time she has been at odds with many including others in the Democratic Party. She identifies as a democratic socialist and the word socialist can be scary to some. Hear what AOC is all about in this week’s podcast.

Every Monday and Thursday as part of our new Schneps Connects Podcast Series, we will feature exceptional leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while we pull back the curtain on their proudest accomplishments, biggest challenges, and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.