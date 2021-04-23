Anthony Curry, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Anthony Curry (he/him).

Anthony is a NYC-born and raised event producer whose experience spans across a 10+ year career of crafting creative client-centric event solutions. His ethos is that events need to be transformative experiences that shift the mindset of attendees through a variety of elements that elicit the mental and emotional responses desired. Currently, Anthony is the director of events for Parsons School of Design at The New School, director of events for MOBI (Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative), director of creative engagement and innovation at Philanthropy Unbound, and freelances with other various organizations here in NYC focused on making the world a better place.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.