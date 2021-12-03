Anjimile, Thank You For Coming Out

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Anjimile (he/him and they/them).

Raised in Dallas, Texas to Malawi-born parents and now transplanted to North Carolina, Anjimile knows that study and appreciation are as important as practice when it comes to music. When it comes to composition, Anjimile draws upon everything they’ve learned, from the African pop beloved by their parents to his time in youth choir, and later influences from ‘80s music and even contemporaries/now label-mates Big Thief. Lyrically, he delves deeply and thoughtfully into the human condition; from his own perspective, Giver Taker addressed the conflict between their faith and life as a trans person, as well as the hopeful victory of overcoming addiction. The following year, Anjimile released their Reunion EP, which included orchestral re-imaginings of select Giver Taker tracks by composer Daniel Hart (Polyphonic Spree, St. Vincent) as well as vocals from Jay Som, Sasami, and Lomelda. Last month he also released his cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s “Ever New,” which was the accompanying B-side to a TV On the Radio cover helmed by Bartees Strange. Anjimile is the most recent signee to storied indie label 4AD, and their new single “Stranger” is out now.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.