NYC AIDS Memorial Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Event

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 9/11 remembrance event at the New York City AIDS Memorial commemorated the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Storytellers gathered with locals in a somber event, where folks paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks. Art2Action Inc., Greenwich House, the Rattlestick Playwright’s Theater, and Village Preservation AIDS Memorial were involved in the event, according to the New York City AIDS Memorial.

Clips from the event can be viewed on the New York City AIDS Memorial’s Facebook page @NYCAIDSMemorial.