NYC AIDS Memorial Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Event

Offering comfort during an emotional moment.
Donna Aceto

A 9/11 remembrance event at the New York City AIDS Memorial commemorated the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Storytellers gathered with locals in a somber event, where folks paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks. Art2Action Inc., Greenwich House, the Rattlestick Playwright’s Theater, and Village Preservation AIDS Memorial were involved in the event, according to the New York City AIDS Memorial.

Clips from the event can be viewed on the New York City AIDS Memorial’s Facebook page @NYCAIDSMemorial.

James Scruggs remembers extending his vacation and watching on television as his co-workers and friends lost their lives at Windows on the World.Donna Aceto
Founding artistic director of Art2Action Andrea Assaf recites from her 11 reflections.Donna Aceto
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Brendan Fay remember gay priest Mychal Judge, who died in the attacks.Donna Aceto
Out gay Manhattan State Senator Brad Hoylman looks on.Donna Aceto
Troy Anthony, host of the event, delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Youth who were too young to remember 9/11 — or who were born after — portray youth who did remember their experiences.Donna Aceto

