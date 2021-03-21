Activism

Activists Rally for LGBTQ Asylum Seekers in Manhattan

Marchers, led by Iman Le Caire, a board member of TransEmigrate, stepped off at Foley Square and made their way through the streets fo Manhattan to highlight the experience of LGBTQ immigrants and asylum seekers.
Demonstrators rallied in Manhattan on March 19 to remember the life of Faby Federick, a transgender refugee who died earlier this month, and urge the Biden-Harris administration to protect LGBTQ asylum seekers and immigrants.

According to the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project, Federick fled Costa Rica for the United States, but wound up experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles and endured an entire year in ICE detention. Federick, who died on March 7, eventually wound up in New York and trained as a chef.

Marchers sought to shed light on Federick’s story — and broadly highlight the experience of queer asylum seekers — as they off at Foley Square and proceeded through Manhattan before stopping at the Stonewall Inn, where there was a candlelight vigil.

The Queer Detainee Empowerment Project, Caribbean Equality Project, TransEmigrate, VOCAL-NY, and Rise and Resist were among the organizations involved in the event, along with several individuals who helped produce it.

Uchechukwu Onwa, Queer Detainee Empowerment Project’s organizing director, delivers remarks to the crowd.Donna Aceto
Qween Jean, co- founder of the weekly Stonewall Protests.Donna Aceto
Joel Rivera, co-founder of the weekly Stonewall Protests.Donna Aceto
Jackie Cox RuPaul’s Drag Race.Donna Aceto
Signs in the crowd discouraged hate and sought to hold the nation accountable.Donna Aceto
Demonstrators stopped for a candlelight vigil at the Stonewall Inn.Donna Aceto
An intersectional display of flags — including Rainbow Flags, Trans Flags, and Black Lives Matter Flags — were on display.Donna Aceto

