ACT UP to Host “For Our Health Pride Fair” on June 27

ACT UP is hosting the “For Our Health Pride Fair” on June 27 to raise awareness about safe sex, PrEP access, as well as to provide HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccines.

The “For Our Health Pride Fair,” which will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m., will kick off on Thompson Street between Washington Square South and Third Street. The fair coincides with the third annual Queer Liberation March that ends at Washington Square Park in Manhattan. During the event, activists plan to give away condoms, stickers, buttons, provide information about PrEP, and offer mental health resources. Plus, ACT UP organizers are once again handing out free joints as an incentive for getting vaccinated.

“We cajoled and pestered the NYC [Department of Health] into setting up Covid-19 vaccine trucks, and there will be at least TWO trucks and possibly a tent,” ACT UP tweeted. “Come and get vaccinated among fellow queers, and then get your #JointsForJabs!!”

This latest fair comes amid the success of their “Joints for Jabs” event in the spring, where the group passed out more than 300 joints to New Yorkers who were 21 or older and showed proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

We are THRILLED to announce: the ACT UP For Our Health Pride Fair!!! On the last Sunday of June after the @queermarch, we will be providing Covid-19 Vaxs, HIV testing, safe sex materials and information, and PrEP/PEP access in conjunction with community partners. 1/ pic.twitter.com/LI7jAnU7Mj — ACT UP NY (@actupny) June 15, 2021

Additionally, the organization is collaborating with Housing Works to provide free HIV testing and counseling. In another tweet, ACT UP organizers noted that since the pandemic started, they have seen a sharp decline in HIV testing due to the closures and limited capacity of sexual health clinics throughout New York City.

