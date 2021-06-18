Photos from the First Two Queer Liberation Marches

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This year is the third consecutive year of the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March, which kicked off in 2019. The first march was held on the same day as the Heritage of Pride March, but last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Queer Liberation March was the only major in-person march to sweep through the city on the final Sunday of Pride Month. This year, the Heritage of Pride March is again not going ahead in its usual format, giving the Reclaim Pride Coalition another year in the spotlight.

Folks will gather for this year’s march at 2:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bryant Park. The march will step off at 3 p.m. and head west on 41st Street before shifting south on Seventh Avenue. Marchers will continue south, head east at Sheridan Square, and conclude at Washington Square Park for a rally.

Take a look at some of the snapshots we captured during the first two annual marches: