Dromm Honored at 77 WABC’s LGBT Leadership Breakfast

Queens Councilmember Daniel Dromm, who chairs the City Council’s LGBT Caucus, received a Lifetime Achievement Award during 77 WABC radio’s LGBT Leadership Breakfast on June 30.

The event at 800 Third Avenue in Manhattan featured John and Margo Catsimatidis as well as several local LGBTQ leaders, including Marcy E. Carr of the Pride Center of Staten Island, activist Brendan Fay, and City Council candidate Erik Bottcher of District 3, which includes Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Flatiron, West SoHo, Hudson Square, the Meatpacking District, Columbus Circle, Times Square, the Theater District, the Garment District, and part of the Upper West Side. Several members of the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club were also in attendance.