Equality New York Honors Kathy Hochul, Carmen Neely

Equality New York board member Gabriel Blau with Governor Kathy Hochul, Equality New York executive director Amanda Babine, and Equality New York co-chair Cathy Marino-Thomas.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Harlem Pride co-founder Carmen Neely were honored by Equality New York, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, during the group’s anniversary event on October 13.

The event, hosted at Industry Bar at 355 West 52nd Street, celebrated five years for Equality New York, which works to advance LGBTQ rights across the state. Hochul was awarded for her support and for her leadership, according to Equality New York, while Neely received the organization’s community partner award.

Governor Hochul speaks with Marti Allen-Cummings.Donna Aceto
Governor Hochul delivers remarks.Donna Aceto
Former Equality New York board co-chair Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker.Donna Aceto
Governor Hochul steps up to the stage.Donna Aceto
Andy Praschak with awardee Carmen Neely, the president and co-founder of Harlem Pride.Donna Aceto
State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick of Rockland and Westchester County with Equality New York board member Gabriel Blau, Marti Allen-Cummings, and State Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan.Donna Aceto

