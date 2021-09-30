What to Do in Queer NYC September 30-October 3

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Heading into the first weekend of October, check out queer-owned beer events, an LGBTQ homecoming festival, drag queen story hour, a queer dog social, and more. Check out some events to consider from September 30 to October 3.

Tap and Can Takeover

When: 8 p.m. on September 30

Where: Baroness at 4718 Vernon Boulevard, Queens

Enjoy a night of LGBTQ-owned beer brands, speed dating, giveaways, and more. Dyke Beer, Gay Beer, TALEA Beer Co., and other options will be available. Learn more at instagram.com/thebaronessbar.

LGBTQ Homecoming Dance and Queer Festival

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 30

Where: Slate at New York, 54 West 21 Street, New York

The Ali Forney Center, an LGBTQ homeless shelter provider, welcomes guests to an LGBTQ-inclusive prom to help raise funds for queer youth in the housing program. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Drag Queen Story Hour at the Brooklyn Book Festival

When: 2 p.m. on October 1

Where: 5 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn

Harmonica Sunbean is spearheading this weekend’s edition of Drag Queen Story Hour for children of all ages. There will be songs and stories for kids. Learn more on Facebook.

Hudson Station

When: 10 p.m. on October 1

Where: Hudson Station at 440 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan

Head to Hudson Station for an LGBTQ-themed “Frequency Friday” event featuring drink specials throughout the night along with hip-hop and reggae music. The cover is $20.

FocusTime – A Queer Virtual CoWorking Space

When: 3 p.m. on October 1

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Looking for an inclusive and accepting environment to do your work? Check out FocusTime, a virtual event hosted by the LGBT Community Center, and join others as you complete your work. Register via Eventbrite.

Dog Social for LGBTQ Humans

When: Noon on October 3

Where: Jacob Riis Beach, Queens

Grab your dog(s) and head to the far end of Jacob Riis Beach — known as a key spot for LGBTQ folks — for a meet-up event featuring other LGBTQ individuals and their dogs. Learn more on Eventbrite.