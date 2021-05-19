Schneps Connects: Jessica Lappin, President of Alliance for Downtown New York

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Jessica Lappin, President of the Alliance for Downtown New York, manages New York City’s and the country’s largest Business Improvement District (BID) and works to ensure that Lower Manhattan, essentially everything south of Chambers Street, is a thriving and dynamic community.

Lappin a lifelong New Yorker and former elected official, speaks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about this summer in Downtown Manhattan, Downtown LIVE (5/15-5/23), and the excitement planned with the return of NYC’s nightlife and restaurant industry.

