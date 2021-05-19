Podcast

Schneps Connects: Jessica Lappin, President of Alliance for Downtown New York

Jessica Lappin, President of the Alliance for Downtown New York, manages New York City’s and the country’s largest Business Improvement District (BID) and works to ensure that Lower Manhattan, essentially everything south of Chambers Street, is a thriving and dynamic community.

Lappin a lifelong New Yorker and former elected official, speaks with Josh Schneps, CEO, Schneps Media about this summer in Downtown Manhattan, Downtown LIVE (5/15-5/23), and the excitement planned with the return of NYC’s nightlife and restaurant industry.

The Latest on Lower Manhattan with Jessica Lappin, President, Alliance for Downtown New York

Schneps Connects

