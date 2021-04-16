Elly Belle, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Elly Belle (she/he/they).

Elly is a trans journalist and writer who lives and works in Brooklyn, where she’s the borough’s primary Pun Enthusiast. She has a passion for advocacy, culture, and media, with a focus on bringing stories of restorative justice and healing to the spotlight. Her words can be found in outlets including Teen Vogue, Playboy, Bitch Media, Refinery29, Thrillist, InStyle, The Observer, Publisher’s Weekly, BUST Magazine, and more. Follow her on Twitter, @literelly.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.

Listen in to our latest incredible journey into the LGBTQ communities’ vulnerable and often hilarious stories of coming out.