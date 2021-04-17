Gay Attorney Honored by Schneps Media

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An out gay man who leads a law firm was among a long list of honorees at a “Power Lawyer” event hosted by Gay City News’ parent company, Schneps Media. The event recognized achievements and contributions of leaders in the legal industry.

Out gay lawyer Joseph Milizio was tapped as a Power Lawyer” thanks to his work at Vishnick McGovern Milizio, where he specializes in business and transactional law, exit planning for business owners, LGBTQ representation, surrogacy, adoption, and reproductive law. Milizio was honored during a pre-taped ceremony earlier this month at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, Queens. The event debuted virtually on April 13.

Milizio, 62, of Northport, Long Island, told Gay City News he’s proud to be an LGBTQ trailblazer in the legal industry. When Milizio launched his legal career, he recalled Long Island being a desert for LGBTQ practices — and he knew it was time to fill that gap.

“LGBTQ people don’t traditionally have the same family structures that other [cisgender-heterosexual] communities may have,” Milizio said. “Some may be estranged from their families, relatives, and it involves a lot of extra planning.”

Some of the event’s guests included queer entrepreneurs Julian Bannister and Yannick Jules-Bannister, a gay married couple from Brooklyn who founded New Beginning Cleaner, an eco-friendly company cleaning out hoarder homes. Jules-Bannister told Gay City News queer representation is vital in all industries.

“Being someone of color and being someone who is gay, it’s important that there is a success story,” Jules-Bannister said. “It’s important for us to be successful and be great at what we do while we help people to see themselves through us.”

For more than a decade, Milizio said the firm spearheaded rights for queer couples long before the nation established federal protections.

“I hope for everyone to have an equal opportunity in all expects of their lives,” he said.