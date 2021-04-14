Schneps Connects: Chinatown NYC Returns with Wellington Z. Chen, Executive Director of the Chinatown BID

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the New York City economy recovers from the pandemic, leaders like Wellington Z. Chen, the Executive Director of the Chinatown BID and the Chinatown Partnership, are working hard in guiding the overall direction and strategic repositioning of some of the most iconic neighborhoods for the future.

Chinatown is one of NYC’s most interesting and historic neighborhoods. It’s home to a large population of Asian residents, Chinese restaurant palaces, dumpling shops, and inexpensive noodle joints.

Hear Chen discuss what’s been happening lately in Chinatown, how the small businesses there have been getting through this period of time, and what transformative projects will welcome visitors and tourists back to the beloved Chinatown area.



When searching for Schneps Connects on your podcast networks make sure to click subscribe to automatically receive each new weekly episode or you can stream us online at podcasts.schnepsmedia.com.