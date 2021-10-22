Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Halloween extravaganza, a day party, and happy hour events are on deck for the weekend ahead. Check out events on the schedule across the city from October 22 through October 24.

Destination Tomorrow Presents: The Lilac Ball

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 22

Where: Concrete Plant Park, 1370 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York

Destination Tomorrow is hosting a spirit day to help advocate against anti-LGBTQ bullying. This is a free outdoor event, and attendees are encouraged to wear a purple outfit.

Celebrate Latinx Music in Staten Island

When: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. October 23

Where: The Pride Center of Staten Island, 66 Willow Avenue, Staten Island, New York

The Pride Center of Staten Island is hosting an Uruguayan Music Appreciation Day for queer seniors of all racial backgrounds. For more information, attendees can email Emilee Carratala, the center’s senior services coordinator, at ecarratala@pridecentersi.org or 718-808-1364.

Happy Hour Special at Lambda Lounge

When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays

Where: 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard, Harlem, New York

Head uptown for the weekly BOGO special (buy one get one drink free) at Harlem’s only Black LGBTQ club.

Sugar Sunday at Lambda Lounge

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays

Where: Lambda Lounge, 2256 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard, Harlem, New York

Close your weekend with an evening of soulful Latinx and house music. More information can be found on the club’s Instagram page.

Brooklyn Community Pride Center: Exhale to Inhale Yoga

When: 7 a.m. on Fridays

Where: Virtual

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center is offering free, pre-recorded yoga classes for LGBTQ individuals seeking a new zen experience from their bedrooms. Yogis can sign up for the courses on the Brooklyn Community Pride Center’s website.

Happy Hour Special at Pieces

When: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

Where: 8 Christopher Street, New York, New York

Head to Pieces for their weekly happy hour menu and sip on $6 well drinks, beer, and wine.

Henrietta Hudson: Weekend Dance Party!

When: 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. October 22 to October 23

Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York

The “queer human bar built by lesbians” known as Henrietta Hudson has a weekly dance party where folks can enjoy queer nightlife and enjoy luxurious cocktails.

Flux NYC Trans Vax Halloween Party

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on October 23

Where: The Cauldron NYC Magical Pub, 47 Stone Street, New York

Flux NYC is hosting a Halloween extravaganza for trans and non-binary individuals. There will be an open bar, food, and a costume contest.

Queens Botanical Garden: Pumpkin Patch at the Farm

When: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. October 24

Where: 43-50 Main Street Flushing, New York

Families can head to an outdoor pumpkin patch in Queens for a full day of fall activities, including a grab-and-go craft activity. Tickets start at $10 for adults and $12 for children ages four and up. Buy tickets on Evenbrite.

Brooklyn Community Pride Center: Black Family Circle Support Group

When: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 24

Where: Zoom

PFLAG NYC is hosting a virtual support group for Black families who want to support their LGBTQ relatives. Attendees can sign up for the group on the Brooklyn Community Pride Center’s website.

Keep the Link: Day Party

When: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. on October 24

Where: Freehold, 45 South Third Street, Brooklyn, New York

Freehold is hosting a day party with some of the city’s hottest DJs, including DJ Moma and entertainer Silent Addy. Tickets are free with an RSVP.