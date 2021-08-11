13 Things to Do in Queer NYC August 11-August 25

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In August, Pride events are back in action through NYC Black Pride and other local organizers. New York City’s queer community can expect a range of activities, from LGBTQ storytelling hours to concerts and more. Check out some of the events coming up from August 11 to August 25.

Gayjoy Indoor Skate Park Concert

When: 9:00 p.m. on August 12

Where: Substance Skatepark, 314 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, New York

Attendees have a chance to watch a queer concert at an indoor skatepark in Bushwick. Organizers are advising patrons to bring their own drinks. The show is for individuals over the age of 21 years old. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Salsa Night at the Bronx Brewery

When: 6 p.m. on August 13

Where: 856 East 136th Street, Bronx, New York

Music lovers can listen and view a live concert featuring Puerto Rican artist Michael Stuart and DJ Jay Boogie. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the event’s website.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on August 13

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a slate of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Let Paris Burn

When: 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on August 14

Where: The Deep End, 1080 Wyckoff Avenue, Queens, New York

Bodeguita 718, a queer party collective, and the digital media company Chaos+Comrades are hosting a celebration to honor the perseverance of queer people of color during such turbulent times. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Queer Memoir: What The Hell Was That About

When: 4 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. on August 15

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York

Queer storytellers are showing off their talents to inspire others in the LGBTQ community. Tickets are $5 for the live stream and $15 for general admission.

Weird Sister Records Collective Meet-Up

When: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 18

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

During this event, women and non-binary individuals get a chance to network, meet other creatives, and share their stories. There will also be a performance by the label’s artist, Sug Daniels. Tickets for this event start at $8 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Marsha: Blast AWF!

When: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on August 19

Where: Honey’s 93 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

At this event, organizers seek to uplift Black individuals and people of color through art. During the showcase, MARSHA’s will also raise mutual aid funds and other resources. Tickets for this event start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Game Night: BIPOC Coterie

When: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 19

Where: Tiger Room, 1186 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Queer folks who want to build community while gaming can join BIPOC Coterie for a night of festivities. Individuals can purchase tickets on Eventbrite or email the event’s organizers at Bipoccoterie@gmail.com.

NYC Black Pride Virtual Health Conference

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 20

Where: Virtual

In the wake of the 40th anniversary of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, activists are taking to Zoom to discuss the stigma facing people living with HIV, the HIV prevention drug PrEP, among other issues related to the effort to end the epidemic. Attendees can contact Lee Soulja-Simmons for more information.

Takes the Cake: A weekly drag competition

When: 7:00 p.m. to 12 a.m. on August 20

Where: Purgatory, 675 Central Avenue Brooklyn, New York

A show featuring drag king performers is heading to Brooklyn. According to the event organizers, the top performers of the night have a chance to win a prize worth more than $1,000. Attendees can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

The Black Pride Drag Brunch

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on August 21

Where: B2 Harlem at 271 West 119th Street

The organizers of NYC Black Pride are bringing back their annual brunch, which showcases drag performers. Attendees can visit NYC Black Pride’s Facebook page to learn more.

Pride at the Beach

When: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 22

Where: West 21st Street, Coney Island Beach, and Boardwalk

While NYC Black Pride’s event at the beach will be smaller than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, beach-goers are welcomed to join LGBTQ festivities at Coney Island Beach.

Mister at the Woods

When: Wednesdays 10 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Where: 48 South 4th Street, Brooklyn

The LGBTQ dance party “Mister at the Woods” is back after a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees can get ready for tarot and some of the hottest mixes. Best of all, there’s no cover.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.