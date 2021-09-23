9 Things to Do in Queer NYC September 23-26

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Fall is officially here — and you can kick off the season by checking out queer-friendly activities across the city, including picnics, comedy events, and more. Keep in mind that most venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination. Check out our list of options from September 23 through September 26.

Film Screening: “My Name Is Pauli Murray”

When: 6:30 p.m. on September 23

Where: The LGBT Community Center, 208 West 13 Street, New York

Visitors can watch an advanced viewing of “My Name Is Pauli Murray,” a film highlighting the life of an LGBTQ activist and religious leader who was the first Black woman ordained as an Episcopal priest. Tickets are free and can be secured at gaycenter.org.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. on September 24

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a slate of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Haus Party

When: Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. on September 24

Where: The Bell House, 149 Seventh Street (Between Second and Third Avenue) Brooklyn, New York

Visitors can venture to the Bell House for a night of scary drag queens and comedians. Tickets start at $20, and proof of vaccination is required for entry. Event-goers can register for the event via Eventbrite.

LGBTQ Asian American Central Park Picnic

When: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on September 25

Where: Sheep Meadow, 1802 65th Street Transverse, New York, New York

Apicha Community Health Center is hosting a picnic for the LGBTQ Asian community. The event is free, and light refreshments will be served. More information is available on Eventbrite.

Happy Hour Special at Pieces

When: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday to Friday

Where: 8 Christopher Street, New York, New York

Head to Pieces for their weekly happy hour menu and sip on $6 well drinks, beer, and wine.

Happy Hour Special at Henrietta Hudson

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Daily

Where: 438 Hudson Street, New York, New York

Check out happy hour at Henrietta Hudson, where you can get $6 microbrews, and house wine. Plus, nibble on free snacks from the bar.

Glo in the City Live

When: 8:15 p.m. on September 25

Where: Daily Press Coffee and Bar, 38 Somers Street, Brooklyn, New York

Glo Butler hosts a queer comedy showcase featuring actress and writer Hollie Harper, Domo Jones, Whitley Watson, and other LGBTQ comics of color. Tickets are donation-based and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Glamydia Clap’s Painted by Filth Drag Brunch

When: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on September 25

Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 961 Second Avenue, New York, New York

Queer brunch-goers can watch a drag show, listen to music, enjoy bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys over the weekend. Admission is $20 and tickets can be secured on Eventbrite.

Queer Memoir: HINDSIGHT

When: 4 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. on September 26

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, New York

LGBTQ storytellers are coming to the forefront with messages about their life, love, and more. Tickets for the in-person event start at $15 in advance and $18 at the door, but there is also a virtual option. Learn more via Eventbrite.