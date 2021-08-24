13 Things to Do in Queer NYC August 25-September 8

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New Yorkers can take advantage of the remaining weeks of summer at events across the city — including queer parties, audio exhibits, and more. Keep in mind that many venues require proof of vaccination. Check out some of the events coming up from August 25 to September 8.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy

When: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on August 27

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a lineup of LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Star Trek Viewing Party at Barracuda

When: Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street in Manhattan

Barracuda bar is hosting Star Trek viewing parties every Saturday through October. Get 2-for-1 drinks and enjoy trivia, special performances, prizes, and giveaways.

Summer Lovin’

When: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on August 29

Where: FancyFree, 71 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Queer New Yorkers can come together with their friends and neighbors for an afternoon of cocktails, food, and refreshing music from DJ Belinda Becker. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite and attendees will receive a free cocktail. Proof of vaccination is required.

Queer History Walks

When: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. August 29

Where: Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St, Manhattan

Visitors can explore New York’s queer history through a free walking tour in Manhattan. Attendees can register on Eventbrite.

Dream Queens: Drag Brunch

When: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. August 29

Where: Queen at 247 Starr Street, Brooklyn

Join drag performers at Queen for an extra side of laughs, food, and cocktails in Bushwick. There will be live DJ beats and performances by Pixel the Drag Jester, Nikita Sins (Pole Champion Blaine Petrovia) and others. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Every table includes one free drink per person. The bottomless mimosa and brunch option is sold separately.

Raw Honey Presents: Jerseys vs. Sneakers

When: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. on August 29

Where: Emblem, 187 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn

Queer and transgender communities of color can gather for a night of playing cards and music led by DJ Neesh Black. Attendees can wear jerseys and sneakers, but those are not required. Tickets are donation-based and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

“Firestarters” A Women’s and LGBTQ Comedy Show at EastVille Comedy Club

When: 8 p.m. on August 30

Where: EastVille Comedy Club, 487 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn

EastVille Comedy Club is hosting a comedy show with a range of women and LGBTQ performers. Tickets are donation-based and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Best of all, there is no drink minimum. Tickets are available for $20 on EastVille Comedy Club’s website.

Exhibit: LGBTQ Sex Worker Audio Series

When: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 31

Where: The Living Gallery, 1094 Broadway, Brooklyn

Bridges4Life, an LGBTQ organization, and Smear Campaign, an interactive media collective, is hosting an interactive audio exhibit featuring the voices of the transgender and gender-non-conforming sex worker community. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Listening Party: Lesbian Artist Euro Trilll

When: 10 p.m. on September 2

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn

Non-binary performer Euro Trilll will be leading a punk rager at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Queer Recess Party

When: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 4

Where: Gates Avenue, Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn

LGBTQ folks can check out this backyard mixer featuring gender-affirming haircuts for $20, games, speed dating, T-shirt painting, and other activities, along with a book and clothing swap. Visitors must make reservations and show proof of vaccination. Tickets are $2-$7 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Viva La Vida Saturdays at Boxers NYC

When: 11 p.m. on September 4

Where: Boxers Chelsea at 37 West 20th Street in Manhattan

Dress in white and head to Boxers’ Chelsea location for Viva La Vida Saturdays with DJ Alex and a show by Egypt.

Divine Grind: NYC’s First Women and Non-Binary Skateboarding Competition

When: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on September 5

Where: 195 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11206

The SPCC Project, an organization that grew out of the pandemic, is debuting its first competition for women and non-binary skateboarders. Sessions are open to skaters of all ages and skill levels. Skateboarders can register for free on Eventbrite.

“Misster” at The Woods

When: Wednesdays 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Where: 48 South 4th Street, Brooklyn

The LGBTQ dance party “Misster” at The Woods is back after a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees can get ready for tarot and some of the hottest mixes. There is no cover, but proof of vaccination is required.

