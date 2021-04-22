10 Things to Do in Queer NYC April 23-May 11

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Looking for something to do? There are some in-person festivities available across the city and virtual events are still going strong. Gay City News has a list of options — from a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party to panels, queer comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy April 23 through May 11.

Starr Bar: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Finale Viewing Party

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 23

Where: 214 Starr St., Brooklyn, New York

The Starr bar is hosting an in-person viewing party for the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Patrons must wear a mask at the venue. Entry is free and doors open at 7 p.m.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show

When: 7:30 p.m – 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 23

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a wide range of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Audre Lorde Project: The Lorde’s Iftar

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27

Where: Virtual

The Audre Lorde Project has partnered with Masjid al-Rabia, a women and LGBTQ-centered group, to lead an evening of reflection and prayer in honor of Ramadan. Event-goers can RSVP for the festivities on the organization’s website.

Princess Janae Place: Educational Workshop Series

When: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27

Where: Facebook Live

Princess Janae Place, a community-based housing organization geared towards trans individuals, is hosting a session on policy and community organizing, which features Cathy Marino-Thomas, the co-chair of Equality New York. More info about the event is available on Twitter.

Virtual Town Hall on PrEP

When: Noon, Tuesday, April 27

Where: Zoom

The New Pride Agenda and Amida Care are hosting a virtual town hall on PrEP, a pill to prevent HIV, in honor of National Youth HIV Awareness Day. Attendees can register for the event via Zoom

Spiritual Healing for Black Individuals

When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday, April 25

Where: Virtual

The New Women’s Space is inviting patrons of color to a virtual session to help heal racial trauma. Guests are welcome to meditate, journal, and participant in deep breathing work. Tickets are between $5-$10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Kaufman Music Center: Storefront Concert Series

When: Until late April Where: Merkin Concert Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York City The Kaufman Music Center in upper Manhattan is showcasing several pop-up concerts through the hall’s storefront windows. The center announces shows on the day of the performance due to limited capacity. No tickets are required, and guests can view the musical lineup here. Bluestockings Cooperative: Feminist Book Club

When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2

Where: Virtual

LGBTQ people interested in reading about feminism are welcome to join a virtual book club. In May, members at Bluestockings are reading “The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls” by Mona Eltahawy. Individuals interested in the book club can sign up via the store’s website or email feministbookclubnyc@gmail.com.

New Pride Agenda’s 1-on-1 with Mondaire jones When: Noon, May 6 Where: Zoom The New Pride Agenda is hosting a session with Mondaire Jones, the first out gay Black person elected to Congress. Attendees can register for the event via Zoom. NYC LGBT Community Center: Art Exhibit When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 Where: Online at gaycenter.org Art connoisseurs can get an inside look at the work of Julie Mehretu, a queer abstract artist examining years of history and geopolitics through paintings. Attendees can register for the event on the center’s website. There is a $10 suggested donation.