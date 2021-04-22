10 Things to Do in Queer NYC April 23-May 11

Looking for something to do? There are some in-person festivities available across the city and virtual events are still going strong. Gay City News has a list of options — from a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party to panels, queer comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy April 23 through May 11.
Starr Bar: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Finale Viewing Party
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 23
Where: 214 Starr St., Brooklyn, New York
The Starr bar is hosting an in-person viewing party for the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Patrons must wear a mask at the venue. Entry is free and doors open at 7 p.m.
Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show
The Audre Lorde Project: The Lorde’s Iftar
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27
Where: Virtual
The Audre Lorde Project has partnered with Masjid al-Rabia, a women and LGBTQ-centered group, to lead an evening of reflection and prayer in honor of Ramadan. Event-goers can RSVP for the festivities on the organization’s website.
Princess Janae Place: Educational Workshop Series
When: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27
Where: Facebook Live
Princess Janae Place, a community-based housing organization geared towards trans individuals, is hosting a session on policy and community organizing, which features Cathy Marino-Thomas, the co-chair of Equality New York. More info about the event is available on Twitter.
Virtual Town Hall on PrEP
When: Noon, Tuesday, April 27
Where: Zoom
Spiritual Healing for Black Individuals
Kaufman Music Center: Storefront Concert Series
When: Until late April
Where: Merkin Concert Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York City
The Kaufman Music Center in upper Manhattan is showcasing several pop-up concerts through the hall’s storefront windows. The center announces shows on the day of the performance due to limited capacity. No tickets are required, and guests can view the musical lineup here.
Bluestockings Cooperative: Feminist Book Club
New Pride Agenda’s 1-on-1 with Mondaire jones
When: Noon, May 6
Where: Zoom
The New Pride Agenda is hosting a session with Mondaire Jones, the first out gay Black person elected to Congress. Attendees can register for the event via Zoom.
NYC LGBT Community Center: Art Exhibit
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11
Where: Online at gaycenter.org
Art connoisseurs can get an inside look at the work of Julie Mehretu, a queer abstract artist examining years of history and geopolitics through paintings. Attendees can register for the event on the center’s website. There is a $10 suggested donation.