11 Things to Do in Queer NYC April 30-May 8

Looking for something to do in the week ahead? Gay City News has a list of options — from the New York City Cannabis Parade to book launches, rallies, queer comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy from April 30 through May 8.

The Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show

When: 7:30 p.m – 9:00 p.m. Friday, April 30

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a slate of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Broadway’s Masked Singer

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 30 Where: Virtual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is hosting a live virtual talent show to raise money for HIV/AIDS. During the show, attendees are asked to guess which Broadway star is underneath a mask. Viewers can watch for free via YouTube.

NYC Cannabis Parade

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1

Where: Greeley Square Park to Union Square

Activists at ACT UP are joining cannabis advocates for a march about the legalization of marijuana. Later in the afternoon, ACT UP is also hosting “Joints for Jabs,” an effort to hand out weed to vaccinated individuals in Union Square. For more information, you can reach ACT UP organizers on Twitter.

International Workers Day Rally

When: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1; rally at 1 p.m.

Where: 176 Saint Nicholas Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Activists at the Mayday Space are riding bikes in honor of workers across the globe, and then bikers are heading to Union Square for a march for Amazon workers. Visitors can expect breakfast and art supplies at the Mayday Space. Event-goers can RSVP for the event at info@maydayspace.org.

May Day Rally and “Pose” Costume Giveaway When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1 Where: Christopher Street Piers STARR, supported by FIERCE, will give away costumes from the hit FX show “Pose” and host a rally supporting sex workers. They also plan to push back against plans for a beach at Gansevoort Peninsula, which they say infringes on the space’s longstanding ties to the LGBTQ community.

Mobile Rally Against the North Brooklyn Pipeline When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2 Where: McCarren Park, 776 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, New York (Bayard and Leonard Street) Advocates at the Indigenous Kinship Collective, which is a community of Indigenous women, femmes, and gender non-conforming folks, are demanding that the city shut down a fracked gas pipeline. Organizers are asking attendees to come on a bike or in a car.

Book Launch: Meet Cute Diary

When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6

Where: Zoom

Young adult author Emery Lee is debuting their new coming-of-age book about a transgender teenager’s quest for love. Tickets are donation-based and start at $10. You can RSVP for the event online.

Healing through a Black Mother’s Love

When: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8

Where: Zoom

A virtual program will be held to provide healing for individuals of all genders who do not traditionally celebrate Mother’s Day. Zoom attendees can expect a guided meditation, a performance, and a writing session. You can register through the event’s form.

Authors Celebrate Transgender and Non-Binary Children

When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8,

Where: Virtual

Four authors from across the nation are discussing their latest books about trans and non-binary children. Entry is free and attendees can register through Eventbrite.

Dining with DJs: Lot 45

When: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 411 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, New York

Listen to a curated mix of music and art while chowing down on a Lot45 burger and sipping a cocktail. Attendees must wear a mask and adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines. Visitors can reserve a table on the venue’s website.

Tom of Finland: Work of a Gay Hero

When: Friday, April 30 – August 20, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South, New York City

The museum unveils “Tom of Finland: The Darkroom,” an exhibition in partnership with the Tom of Finland Foundation, showing drawings that depict queer male sexuality. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $14 for seniors, students, and military personnel. Museum-goers can RSVP for a ticket on the museum’s website.

