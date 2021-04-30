11 Things to Do in Queer NYC April 30-May 8

Looking for something to do in the week ahead? Gay City News has a list of options — from the New York City Cannabis Parade to book launches, rallies, queer comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy from April 30 through May 8.
The Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show
Broadway’s Masked Singer
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 30
Where: Virtual
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is hosting a live virtual talent show to raise money for HIV/AIDS. During the show, attendees are asked to guess which Broadway star is underneath a mask. Viewers can watch for free via YouTube.
NYC Cannabis Parade
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1
Where: Greeley Square Park to Union Square
Activists at ACT UP are joining cannabis advocates for a march about the legalization of marijuana. Later in the afternoon, ACT UP is also hosting “Joints for Jabs,” an effort to hand out weed to vaccinated individuals in Union Square. For more information, you can reach ACT UP organizers on Twitter.
International Workers Day Rally
May Day Rally and “Pose” Costume Giveaway
Mobile Rally Against the North Brooklyn Pipeline
Book Launch: Meet Cute Diary
When: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6
Where: Zoom
Young adult author Emery Lee is debuting their new coming-of-age book about a transgender teenager’s quest for love. Tickets are donation-based and start at $10. You can RSVP for the event online.
Healing through a Black Mother’s Love
When: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8
Where: Zoom
A virtual program will be held to provide healing for individuals of all genders who do not traditionally celebrate Mother’s Day. Zoom attendees can expect a guided meditation, a performance, and a writing session. You can register through the event’s form.
Authors Celebrate Transgender and Non-Binary Children
When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8,
Where: Virtual
Four authors from across the nation are discussing their latest books about trans and non-binary children. Entry is free and attendees can register through Eventbrite.
Dining with DJs: Lot 45
When: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: 411 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, New York
Listen to a curated mix of music and art while chowing down on a Lot45 burger and sipping a cocktail. Attendees must wear a mask and adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines. Visitors can reserve a table on the venue’s website.
Tom of Finland: Work of a Gay Hero
When: Friday, April 30 – August 20, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South, New York City
The museum unveils “Tom of Finland: The Darkroom,” an exhibition in partnership with the Tom of Finland Foundation, showing drawings that depict queer male sexuality. Tickets are $24 for general admission and $14 for seniors, students, and military personnel. Museum-goers can RSVP for a ticket on the museum’s website.
