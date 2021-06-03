events

10 Things to Do in Queer NYC June 3-June 16

Pride Month is back with a range of in-person and virtual events.
With Pride Month in full force, there is plenty to do — and that includes a mix of in-person and virtual events to help celebrate all identities and genders under the rainbow spectrum. Check out our list of options, from a queer dog march to the Blasian Pride March and more to keep you busy from June 3 to June 16.

Queens College Virtual Pride Celebration 

When: 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 3

Where: Zoom
The CUNY Queens LGBTQI+ Consortium is hosting a virtual Pride celebration highlighting a range of music and drag performances, community leaders, and more. Register for the event via Zoom.

Blasian Pride Rally

The Blasian March is hosting its first Pride rally to celebrate Black, Asian, and Blasian LGBTQ individuals. During the march, participants are advised to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Boogie Down Storytime at the Urban Farm

When: 10:00 a.m.-11 a.m. on June 5

Where: Randall’s Island Urban Farm, Wards Meadow Loop, New York

LGBTQ families can indulge in a queer kid-friendly story hour during the first weekend of Pride month. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. 

Trigonal Gallery Celebrates Pride

When: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 5 and June 6

Where: 37 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, New York

Darrell Thorne, an artist, performer, and sculptor; Ryan Glista, an award-winning filmmaker; and photographer Adam Ciachare are showcasing their LGBTQ artwork to honor Pride Month. Tickets are free and can be secured via Eventbrite.

Queer Dog Pride March

When: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on June 6

Where: Kensington Dog Run to Prospect Park Dog Beach

LGBTQ dog owners looking for a safe, queer-inclusive, animal-friendly space to celebrate their pups are in luck. The event is free, and participants can expect balloons, stickers, and buttons. Organizers are providing wagons for dogs who are unable to walk.

Brooklyn Pride Launch Party

Where: AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Out of the Closet Thrift Shop, 475 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 

Brooklyn Pride is kicking off Pride Month with a rooftop party. Guests can gear up for an evening of mingling and cocktails. Learn more at Brooklynpride.org.

Virtual Pride Event

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 10

Where: Zoom

Queens Councilmember Daniel Dromm and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz are hosting a virtual Pride event honoring Melissa Sklarz, Linda DenDekker, and Catherine Jahn. Cacophony Daniels will be Mistress of Ceremonies and there will be performances by Jahlove Serrano and Sundari – Indian Goddess. Register via Zoom.

Pride Rooftop Party

When: 7 p.m.-12:00 a.m. on June 12

Where: Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co., 1150 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Get your groove back at a summer rooftop party in Brooklyn. Folks can expect drag kings, queens, and burlesque performers. Tickets start at $40 and can be secured via Eventbrite.

Brooklyn Pride Comic Book Fair 

When: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on June 13
Where: 1216 Union Street, Brooklyn, New York
Queer comic book fans can get an inside look at the work of local LGBTQ comic artists. Entry to the event is free and masks are required.

Pride Paint N’ Sip

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on June 14

Where: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson Street, New York

This Pride season, queer artists can test out their drawing skills and paint their favorite rappers. Tickets cost $33 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Some of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization.

