10 Things to Do in Queer NYC June 3-June 16

With Pride Month in full force, there is plenty to do — and that includes a mix of in-person and virtual events to help celebrate all identities and genders under the rainbow spectrum. Check out our list of options, from a queer dog march to the Blasian Pride March and more to keep you busy from June 3 to June 16.
Queens College Virtual Pride Celebration
When: 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 3
Blasian Pride Rally
When: 3 p.m. on June 5
Where: Cadman Plaza, Brooklyn, New York
Boogie Down Storytime at the Urban Farm
When: 10:00 a.m.-11 a.m. on June 5
Where: Randall’s Island Urban Farm, Wards Meadow Loop, New York
LGBTQ families can indulge in a queer kid-friendly story hour during the first weekend of Pride month. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
Trigonal Gallery Celebrates Pride
When: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 5 and June 6
Where: 37 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, New York
Darrell Thorne, an artist, performer, and sculptor; Ryan Glista, an award-winning filmmaker; and photographer Adam Ciachare are showcasing their LGBTQ artwork to honor Pride Month. Tickets are free and can be secured via Eventbrite.
Queer Dog Pride March
When: 12 p.m.-2 p.m. on June 6
Where: Kensington Dog Run to Prospect Park Dog Beach
LGBTQ dog owners looking for a safe, queer-inclusive, animal-friendly space to celebrate their pups are in luck. The event is free, and participants can expect balloons, stickers, and buttons. Organizers are providing wagons for dogs who are unable to walk.
Brooklyn Pride Launch Party
Where:
Brooklyn Pride is kicking off Pride Month with a rooftop party. Guests can gear up for an evening of mingling and cocktails. Learn more at Brooklynpride.org.
Virtual Pride Event
When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 10
Where: Zoom
Queens Councilmember Daniel Dromm and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz are hosting a virtual Pride event honoring Melissa Sklarz, Linda DenDekker, and Catherine Jahn. Cacophony Daniels will be Mistress of Ceremonies and there will be performances by Jahlove Serrano and Sundari – Indian Goddess. Register via Zoom.
Pride Rooftop Party
When: 7 p.m.-12:00 a.m. on June 12
Where: Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co., 1150 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
Get your groove back at a summer rooftop party in Brooklyn. Folks can expect drag kings, queens, and burlesque performers. Tickets start at $40 and can be secured via Eventbrite.
Brooklyn Pride Comic Book Fair
Pride Paint N’ Sip
When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on June 14
Where: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson Street, New York
This Pride season, queer artists can test out their drawing skills and paint their favorite rappers. Tickets cost $33 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Some of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization.
