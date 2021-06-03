10 Things to Do in Queer NYC June 3-June 16

With Pride Month in full force, there is plenty to do — and that includes a mix of in-person and virtual events to help celebrate all identities and genders under the rainbow spectrum. Check out our list of options, from a queer dog march to the Blasian Pride March and more to keep you busy from June 3 to June 16.

When: 7 p.m.-8 p.m. on June 3

Where: Zoom

LGBTQ families can indulge in a queer kid-friendly story hour during the first weekend of Pride month. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

When: 10:00 a.m.-11 a.m. on June 5

LGBTQ dog owners looking for a safe, queer-inclusive, animal-friendly space to celebrate their pups are in luck. The event is free, and participants can expect balloons, stickers, and buttons. Organizers are providing wagons for dogs who are unable to walk.

Darrell Thorne , an artist, performer, and sculptor; Ryan Glista, an award-winning filmmaker; and photographer Adam Ciachare are showcasing their LGBTQ artwork to honor Pride Month. Tickets are free and can be secured via Eventbrite.

When: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on June 5 and June 6

Brooklyn Pride Launch Party

Where: AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s Out of the Closet Thrift Shop, 475 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Pride is kicking off Pride Month with a rooftop party. Guests can gear up for an evening of mingling and cocktails. Learn more at Brooklynpride.org.

Virtual Pride Event

When: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. June 10

Where: Zoom

Queens Councilmember Daniel Dromm and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz are hosting a virtual Pride event honoring Melissa Sklarz, Linda DenDekker, and Catherine Jahn. Cacophony Daniels will be Mistress of Ceremonies and there will be performances by Jahlove Serrano and Sundari – Indian Goddess. Register via Zoom.

Pride Rooftop Party

When: 7 p.m.-12:00 a.m. on June 12

Where: Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co., 1150 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York

Get your groove back at a summer rooftop party in Brooklyn. Folks can expect drag kings, queens, and burlesque performers. Tickets start at $40 and can be secured via Eventbrite.