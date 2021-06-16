Pride Events in NYC: 10 Things to Do June 17-23

The city is opening up just in time for the thick of Pride Month, giving queer New Yorkers plenty of opportunities to check out local events. There are also, however, virtual events for those who would like to commemorate Pride from home. Check out our list of options — from the Bronx Pride LGBT Expo to Juneteenth block parties, cookouts, movie nights, and more — to keep queerness alive from June 17 through June 23.
Pride Art in the Park
When: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 16
Where: Central Park Sheep Meadow
Christ Church United Methodist is hosting a Pride Art in the Park event at the Central Park Sheep Meadow. Attendees can bring a blanket and snacks or beverages, and all watercolor supplies will be provided. Look for the Pride Flag. Learn more at christchurchnyc.online.
Bronx Pride LGBT Expo
When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. on June 17
Where: 2134 Barnes Avenue Bronx, New York
The Bronx LGBTQ center Destination Tomorrow is hosting the Bronx Pride LGBT Expo highlighting queer and trans businesses. During the expo, attendees can check out a drag show, mini ball, comedy, and musical performances. Entry is free, and COVID-19 vaccines are available on site. For more information, call 718-496-1589.
Family Movie Night
When: 7 p.m. June 17
Where: Virtual
Film Screening “Born in Flames” and Feminist Futures Exhibit
When: 5:00 p.m. – 7 p.m. June 18
Where: The Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, New York
The Bronx Museum of the Arts is showing the 1983 feminist film “Born in Flames” alongside “Born in Flames: Feminist Futures,” an exhibit of 14 femme and non-binary artists. Entry to the event is free, and tickets can be secured on Eventbrite.
Friends and Family Pride Shabbat
When: 6:30 p.m. June 18
Where: Virtual via cbst.org/livestream
Congregation Beit Simchat Torah is welcoming a guest speaker, Bishop Leah Daughtry, for a Friends and Family Pride Shabbat. Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum will lead the services.
Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC: Block Party
When: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 19
Where: 129th Street in Harlem between Seventh and Eighth Avenue
In celebration of Juneteenth, a day commemorating the freedom of African-Americans in the US, Juneteenth Freedom Fest plans to hold a block party with music, food, vendors, and live performances. Entry to the event is free.
Official Juneteenth NYC Festival
When: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. June 19
Where: Long Meadow, Prospect Park
Organizers are celebrating Black pride with a cookout in the park. Additionally, on June 20, attendees can join a skate night at LeFrak Center from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Event-goers can secure tickets on Eventbrite.
The L’Unicorns Performance
When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. June 20
Where: Alice Austen House, 2 Hylan Boulevard and 777 Front Street, Staten Island
L’Unicorns, a Latinx LGBTQ group in Staten Island, will serenade guests and dance on an outdoor stage at Alice Austen House. The event’s organizers are asking attendees to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Entry to the event is free.
Celebrate Pride at Brookfield Place
When: Anytime on June 21
Where: 230 Vesey Street, New York, New York
Individuals seeking an avant-garde approach to Pride can view the outdoor sculpture “Chroma” on the Waterfront Terrance.
Humans Rights Conference
When: 9:00 a.m. June 21 – June 23
Where: virtual
To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.