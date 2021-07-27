9 Things to Do in Queer NYC July 28-August 11

events

Check out a mix of in-person and virtual LGBTQ events in the weeks ahead.
Heading into August, queer New Yorkers can explore a range of in-person and virtual events, from Pride on the farm to exhibitions, parties, comedy, and more. Check out some of the events coming up from July 28 through August 11.

The Troubadour Lounge

When: 7:30 p.m. on July 28

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, New York

A slate of LGBTQ artists, including Prince Johnny, Michael Love Michael, MEDUSA, and CHATTERBOX, are displaying their talents at a queer musician showcase. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Eventbrite.com.

Lex Pe’er Horwitz, Thank You For Coming Out (While Staying In)

Thank You for Coming Out

Queers for a Cause Presents: Creative Coffeehouse

When: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on July 30

Where: 187 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, New York

LGBTQ performers are gearing up to share their poetry, songs, and other talents at Creative Coffeehouse. According to organizers, the funds from the event will be donated to the Queer South Asian Women’s Network. Tickets are donation-based and can be secured on Eventbrite.

Pride on the Farm Festival

When: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on July 31

Where: Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Floral Park

The LGBT Network is partnering with Pride on the Farm for a Pride festival. Visitors can expect tours of the farm, pollinator talks, an LGBTQ resource fair, and drag queen story hour. Tickets start at $8 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Exhibition: Queer Documentation in an Image Culture

When: 12 p.m. – 6  p.m. until January 2022

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, Manhattan, New York

Museum-goers can dive into a range of queer visuals reimagining art in Hollywood and pop culture. There is a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. 

Trans Latinx March

When: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. August 2

Where: Corona Plaza, Queens

The 10th annual Trans Latinx March is taking to the streets to protest anti-trans violence and call attention to the decriminalization of sex work and issues facing the transgender, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming communities.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy 

When: 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on August 6 

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance, Brooklyn, New York

Watch a slate of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics as they perform at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

HOT Rabbit and Honey Burlesque Women and LGBTQ Party

When 11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. on August 7

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York

Hot Rabbit brings back their legendary queer parties, including free tarot readings, gogo, and burlesque shows. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Bluestocking’s Feminist Book Club

When: 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on August 8
Where: Virtual
Queer bookworms who are interested in reading a new feminist work can explore Roseanne Lake’s “Leftover in China: The Women Shaping the World’s Next Superpower.” Attendees can RSVP for the book club online or email feministbookclubnyc@gmail.com.

The Lavender Scare

When: 9:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on August 11

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York

The event will show a mix of queer comedy and games highlighting LGBTQ history and trivia. Tickets are $15 and are available on Eventbrite.

To sign up for the Gay City News email newsletter, visit gaycitynews.com/newsletter.

