10 Things to Do in Queer NYC July 14-July 28

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There are plenty of in-person activities for queer people to enjoy as we enter the thick of the summer months in New York City. However, for those who prefer to partake in activities from home, virtual events are also still available. Take a look at our list of options — from a piano bar night, queer comedy shows, and more — to keep you busy July 14 through July 28.

Piano Bar Night with Nina

When: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. July 14

Where: Good Judy, 563 Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn

Queer folks can listen to an evening of singalong songs from a local performer at the Piano Bar. There is no cover.

Pvssy Plate Painting Party Inspired by Judy Chicago

When: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. July 15

Where: 188 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, New York

LGBTQ folks can celebrate their bodies during an arts and craft session where artists can paint vulvas on their dinner plates. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tiny Cupboard LGBTQ Comedy Show

When: 7:30 p.m – 9:00 p.m. July 16

Where: 1717 Broadway, the side door on Cooper Street ground floor entrance in Brooklyn

Watch a wide range of emerging and iconic LGBTQ and women comics at a special indoor comedy event. Tickets are free and can be secured on Eventbrite.

LGBTQ History Walking Tour

When: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. July 17

Where: McCarthy Square intersection of Charles and Waverly Place in Manhattan

Visitors and New York residents can take a tour and bask in the city’s LGBTQ historic sites, including the Stonewall Inn, the NYC AIDS Memorial, and Christopher Park. LGBTQ youth under the age of 21 years old are free. Event-goers can register for the tour online.

Intersection: Ride To Riis When: 10:30 a.m. July 17 Where: Southwest corner near Maria Hernandez Park (Knickerbocker Avenue and Starr Street) in Brooklyn Queer cyclists can go on a free hour-and-a-half journey to Jacob Riis Beach in Queens. Cyclists of all skill levels are welcome and are encouraged to bring snacks, water, and sunscreen. Cyclists can sign up via Eventbrite. Suitcase Sunday When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. July 18 Where: Baisley Pond Park in Queens Witness to Mass Incarceration, a non-profit focused on formerly incarcerated women and LGBTQ, hosts an event to celebrate formerly incarcerated individuals, businesses, and families. Organizers are giving away free gift cards and food to formerly incarcerated folks. Learn more at witnesstomassincarceration.org. Outdoor Beginner Ballet in Central Park When: 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. July 19 Where: West side of Central Park, enter Central Park at West 72nd Street on Terrace Drive Individuals interested in learning ballet can learn basic techniques from world-class dancers. Folks can sign up for a spot on at wellnessliving.com. Virtual Full Moon Sun Sign Reading When: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. July 22 Where: Instagram Live at @META.DEN Tarot card reader Jayden-Avery Love is using a couple of pre-shuffled decks for a virtual reading that will debut live on Metaden’s Instagram page. Shop Small: A Socially-Distanced Pop-Up Shop When: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. July 25 Where: 188 Woodpoint Rd, Brooklyn The New Women Space is hosting a socially distanced pop-up shop where customers can sip on mimosas while buying a little bit of everything from their favorite local retailers.

Exhibition: Chosen

When: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of the Art, 26 Wooster Street, Manhattan

Museum-goers can take a look at an art exhibition celebrating queer kinship. The display features work from several queer creators, including Coyote Park, a queer and trans two-spirit artist based in Los Angeles.